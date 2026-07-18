An unnamed law firm has been warned by Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla against committing a crime in an effort to protect its client.
The warning came after Remulla said he received information that the law firm was allegedly "inventing" beneficial interest in properties that are under investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman.
Remulla said the firm could face legal consequences if the allegations prove true.
"I have it on good word that a law office has been trying to invent — they invent beneficial interest in other properties na pinag-uusapan ngayon at aming iniimbestigahan," Remulla said.
He alleged that the move was part of a cover-up.
"I am saying, do not commit a crime while practicing your law because you will be an accessory to the crime," he said.
Remulla said his office would determine whether the firm fabricated claims of beneficial interest, adding that those responsible would be included in the case.
"Isasama namin 'yung mga nag-iimbento," he said.
He stressed that while lawyers have the duty to defend their clients, they should not commit crimes in the course of doing so.
Remulla did not identify the law firm or disclose the case involving its client.