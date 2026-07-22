Romualdo said the province’s port development will play a crucial role in expanding maritime tourism, particularly as more domestic and international travelers explore the Philippines through yachts and other vessels.

He noted that Camiguin’s natural geography makes it an ideal location for maritime visitors seeking safe harbor during unfavorable weather conditions.

“Especially if the weather is bad, if there’s a storm, where the speedboats and yachts will hide. It’s the best place to have a safe yacht and speedboat here in Camiguin,” Romualdo said.

He added that neighboring ASEAN countries have a growing number of yacht travelers, creating an opportunity for Camiguin to develop marine tourism as another attraction beyond its traditional destinations.

Romualdo said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recent visit to the province highlighted several priority projects, including the port, hospital facilities, airport development, and electricity upgrades.

Romualdo said the planned operation of a landing craft facility will further improve the province’s logistics and connectivity.

“President Bongbong Marcos was here to inaugurate our landing craft. It’s the first in the Philippines landing craft,” he said.

Beyond tourism infrastructure, Romualdo stressed that stable electricity is essential to support healthcare services, businesses, and potential investors.

He said power reliability must improve before the province can fully maximize new investments, particularly in healthcare facilities requiring advanced equipment.

“If you give us hospital equipments, new ones, MRI, CT scans and all these things, it will just be a waste because our electricity will fluctuate,” Romualdo said.

He added that government teams are already assessing the requirements to upgrade Camiguin’s power system, with the goal of completing improvements within two years.

The congressman also cited airport development as another major priority, saying better air connectivity will help accommodate more visitors and support the island’s tourism expansion.

For Camiguin’s tourism outlook, Romualdo said infrastructure development must come first as the province builds on its growing reputation as an ecotourism destination.

Camiguin was recently included on the New York Times' 2026 travel destinations, adding to the island’s global tourism appeal.

While tourism remains Camiguin’s primary economic driver, Romualdo said the province is also developing niche industries that complement its natural assets, including dive tourism and local products.

A national dive tourism event is set to be held in Camiguin, while the province is also pursuing a hyperbaric facility to support diving activities.

Romualdo said large-scale manufacturing may not be suitable for the island due to transportation costs, making tourism-based enterprises a more practical path for economic growth.

“I’m sure that we can’t put factories here, although we have soda water. A lot of people are saying that it’s bottled. But the transportation cost is too expensive,” he said.

Instead, he said Camiguin will continue focusing on tourism-related businesses, local products, food enterprises, and community-based industries that allow residents to benefit from increased visitor activity.