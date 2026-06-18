SM City Clark is Mall of the Year

Gavino said SM City Clark continues to position itself as a global destination linking Northern Luzon to international markets.

“SM City Clark’s story is one of growth, opportunity and limitless potential. We grow with purpose and commitment to excellence, making a greater impact on the communities we serve,” she said.

SM Supermalls president Steven T. Tan and SM Prime Holdings Executive Committee chairman Hans T. Sy presented the award to the SM City Clark team during the event.

Present to receive the award were Johanna N. Rupisan, vice president for Operations; Andrea Rodriguez, assistant vice president; Faye Marie Cruz, assistant vice president for Leasing; Jefferson S. Suarez, senior assistant vice president for Marketing; mall manager Marianne Grace Gavino; and assistant mall managers Lourdes Alarcon and Engr. Louie Mutuc.

The mall also highlighted key developments and expansion plans, including the SMX Clark expansion project. SM Investments Corp. announced a major initiative to expand the SMX Convention Center Clark between 2026 and 2028, which is expected to become one of the largest convention centers in the country amid rising regional demand.

SM City Clark continues to enhance its open-air spaces and transport facilities, while also promoting sustainability initiatives such as the Pedal Power community event for World Bicycle Day.