SM City Clark wins Mall of the Year

Gavino stated that SM City Clark continues to position itself as a global destination connecting the North to the world.

“SM City Clark’s story is one of growth, opportunity and limitless potential. We grow with purpose and commitment to excellence, making a greater impact on the communities we serve,” she added.

SM Supermalls President Steven T. Tan and SM Prime Holdings, Inc. Chairman of the Executive Committee Hans T. Sy presented the Most Outstanding Award to the SM City Clark team during the event.

Johanna N. Rupisan, Vice President for Operations; Andrea Rodriguez, Assistant Vice President; Faye Marie Cruz, Assistant Vice President for Leasing; Jefferson S. Suarez, Senior Assistant Vice President for Marketing; Marianne Grace Gavino, Mall Manager; and Lourdes Alarcon, Engr. Louie Mutuc, Assistant Mall Managers, were all present to receive the award.

Some of the key developments and expansion plans of the mall include the SMX Clark expansion, with SM Investments Corp. announcing a major initiative to expand the SMX Convention Center Clark, rolling out between 2026 and 2028.

This expansion is set to make it one of the largest convention centers in the country, aiming to meet the surging economic demand in the region.

The mall also continues to innovate its open-air spaces and transport facilities. This includes hosting green initiatives like the Pedal Power community event in celebration of World Bicycle Day.

Mall teams have also increased regional corporate social responsibility efforts, such as the Brigada Eskwela school-prep volunteer program for local community centers.