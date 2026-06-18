Philippines is World’s No.1 Retirement Destination - Retirement Board Index

At the forefront of the country’s retirement program is the Special Resident Retiree’s Visa (SRRV), the Philippine Retirement Authority’s (PRA) flagship initiative that provides qualified foreign nationals with a pathway to reside in the Philippines.

“Under the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to continuously improve the quality of tourism services and position the Philippines as a premier destination for visitors across all age segments, this recognition affirms the progress we are making in creating a more welcoming, accessible, and enjoyable experience for travelers and retirees alike. Beyond our natural attractions, the Philippines offers warm hospitality, affordable living, quality services, and vibrant communities that allow people to live, travel, and thrive. We will continue working with the Philippine Retirement Authority and our stakeholders to further strengthen the country’s competitiveness as a world-class retirement and tourism destination,” said Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said, who also sits as the chairperson of the country’s retirement promotions agency.

The Retirement Abroad Index 2026 evaluated 20 countries across five key categories: healthcare quality, visa accessibility, health insurance requirements, cost of living, and expat community and integration. This year, the Philippines ranked first across all five categories, making it the top choice for retirees.

“The Philippine Retirement Authority is honored by this recognition of the Philippines as the world’s leading retirement destination for 2026. It reaffirms the Philippines’ growing reputation as a premier choice for retirees seeking a fulfilling and comfortable lifestyle abroad. We remain committed to enhancing the retirement experience for foreign nationals and showcasing the many advantages that make the Philippines truly a home away from home,” General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Bob Zozobrado said.

The Philippines’ No. 1 ranking in the Retirement Abroad Index 2026 recognizes PRA’s commitment to creating an environment where retirees can live, connect, and thrive. It also serves as a testament to the country’s continued progress as a global retirement hub.