‘Life on vacation, every day’

The partnership was formally sealed recently at a signing ceremony held at Manila House, led by LLV president and CEO Erickson Manzano and PRA CEO Roberto Zozobrado, marking a significant milestone, as it affirms the Philippines’ latest recognition as the “Best Retirement Destination in Asia.”

A new standard

The SRRV offers foreign nationals a structured and reliable pathway to long-term residency through qualified real estate investment. LLV developments include master-planned coastal and mountain estates in destinations such as Calatagan, Nasugbu and Laiya in Batangas.

With this partnership, investors may acquire beachfront condominium residences, gaining access to:

• Streamlined retirement visa processing through the PRA

• Exclusive ownership incentives tied to LLV developments

• Access to LLV’s Lifestyle Pass network across resorts and estates

• Hospitality-led property management, including leasing and maintenance services.

Anchored in LLV’s philosophy of “Life on Vacation,” PRA’s SRRV transforms traditional notions of retirement into a lifestyle defined by ease, comfort and intentional living.

Living within the destination

LLV offers residency within fully realized leisure environments. At LLV developments, residents do not simply live near destinations — they live within them. From the vibrant seaside energy of The Spinnaker at Club Laiya, to the relaxed coastal rhythm of The Nautilus within CaSoBe (Calatagan South Beach) and the refined exclusivity of The Residences at Terrazas de Punta Fuego, each destination is thoughtfully designed as a complete, hospitality-led community.

Here, everyday life is shaped by curated experiences — morning walks by the sea, defined by comfort and connection — supported by concierge-style services and thoughtfully-planned environments.

The SRRV operates within the established system of the Philippine Retirement Authority, providing foreign nationals with clarity, security and formal long-term residency.

“This new partnership offers more than a residency program — it is an invitation to experience a better way of living,” Manzano said. “By combining real estate investment with hospitality-driven environments, we are creating a compelling value proposition for global citizens seeking both stability and quality of life,” he added.

This collaboration reinforces the Philippine government’s vision to expand its position as a leading retirement destination in Asia, while driving tourism growth and foreign investment.