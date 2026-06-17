Philippines named world's top retirement destination for 2026

The country ranked ahead of established retirement destinations such as Thailand, Colombia, France, and Spain after receiving high marks for visa accessibility, affordability, healthcare considerations, and expat community integration.

The Retirement Abroad Index 2026 evaluated 20 countries across five categories: healthcare quality, visa accessibility, health insurance requirements, cost of living, and expat community and integration. The Philippines emerged as the top performer across all five categories.

The latest recognition follows the country's selection as the Best Retirement Destination in Asia at the 2025 TripZilla Excellence Awards, reinforcing its reputation as an attractive option for retirees seeking affordability, quality healthcare, and a high standard of living.

At the center of the country's retirement program is the Special Resident Retiree's Visa (SRRV), the Philippine Retirement Authority's flagship initiative that provides qualified foreign nationals with a pathway to long-term residency in the Philippines.

The PRA said it has continued to strengthen the SRRV program through policy enhancements, strategic partnerships, and sustained promotion of the country's advantages as a retirement destination.

Beyond affordability and accessible retirement pathways, the Philippines offers retirees a lifestyle defined by its natural attractions, welcoming communities, and renowned Filipino hospitality. From tranquil coastal towns to vibrant urban centers, the country provides opportunities for a comfortable and fulfilling retirement.

The PRA said the country's No. 1 ranking in the Retirement Abroad Index 2026 reflects its continuing efforts to create an environment where retirees can live, connect, and thrive while reinforcing the Philippines' position as a global retirement hub.