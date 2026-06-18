Oyos Mendoza turns purple yam into a father’s tribute

What began as a simple passion for baking has grown into a thriving enterprise that has become a household name among dessert lovers. Through hard work, determination, and a commitment to quality, Mendoza transformed a modest venture into a success story that continues to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly those from Mindanao.

“Success is not measured only by how much a business grows,” Mendoza shared. “It is also about the lives you touch, the opportunities you create, and the families you help bring together.”

His journey serves as proof that great dreams can emerge from humble beginnings. Despite the challenges that come with building a business, Mendoza remained focused on his vision of offering delicious yet affordable treats that Filipino families could enjoy during special occasions and everyday moments alike.

Beyond his achievements as an entrepreneur, Mendoza takes great pride in his role as a father. He believes that the values of patience, hard work, and compassion that guide him at home are the same principles that have shaped Purple Yam’s success.

“Fatherhood teaches you responsibility and sacrifice,” he said. “Everything you do is motivated by the desire to provide a better future for your family.”

This Father’s Day, Purple Yam celebrates fathers not only as providers but also as everyday heroes whose efforts often go unnoticed. Through its wide selection of cakes, pastries, and signature desserts, the company hopes to help families create lasting memories around the dining table.

“A celebration doesn’t have to be extravagant to be meaningful,” Mendoza said. “Sometimes, sharing a simple dessert with the people you love is enough to make the day special.”

As Purple Yam continues to expand its reach, Mendoza remains committed to the values that inspired the business from the very beginning: family, gratitude, and togetherness.

For him, the sweetest reward is not found in business milestones but in seeing families gather, laugh, and celebrate life’s precious moments together.

This Father’s Day, Purple Yam’s story stands as a reminder that behind every successful venture is a dream fueled by love—and often, a father determined to make life a little sweeter for the people he cares about most.