Five-star Father’s Day feast

Chef Eugene, however, makes it up to his family by cooking for them and celebrating Fathers’ Day on another day.

“We celebrate before or after Father’s Day, and they understand,” he shared.

Fatherhood, according to him, taught him to value his time.

“Spending time with my family (is the best part of being a father),” he said.

Starting on 19 June, Chef Eugene is delighted to share his specially-curated Fathers’ Day menu at Pat & Pat.

“Actually, we’re more of shareable, elevated comfort food for families,” he said of the restaurant stands for. It specializes in local and international fare, most especially steaks.

According to Chef Eugene, for the Fathers’ Day menu, he made sure that all meats are represented — chicken, seafood and beef, which respectively come in the form of dishes such as Herb Crusted Roast Beef, Grilled Salmon Fillet, Spicy Martin’s Fried Chicken and Baby Back Ribs with different sauces. These, according to the chef, are best paired with any of their fine wine selections.

Complete the celebratory mood with desserts such as Pecan Cheesecake, Salted Caramel Banana Crumble and the unique ones — Tupig with Hot Choco Dip that includes the famous Pangasinense banana leaf rice cakes; and Dubai Cookie Skillet, a delightful marriage between the warm, freshly-baked cookie and kataifi-topped vanilla ice cream in every bite — the restaurant’s take on the Dubai chocolate trend.

Some of these dishes are Chef Eugene’s and his family’s personal favorites at home — most especially the salads, pastas and Martin’s Fried Chicken, one of the restaurant’s signature dishes named after the son of the owners. Pat & Pat is the sister venture of What About Coffee? (WACO) that is already set to open a third branch in Quezon City.