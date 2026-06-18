Okada Manila lands dual Top 3 honors at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026

The awards recognize outstanding properties across the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of editorial curation and reader voting. Nominees were selected by Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia editors and expert contributors, while winners were determined by travelers.

The regional honor highlights Okada Manila's integrated resort experience, bringing together luxury accommodations, more than 40 dining outlets, wellness facilities, entertainment, retail and gaming within a single destination.

Among its signature offerings are the MICHELIN-selected Ginza Nagaoka restaurant, the Forbes Five-Star The Retreat Spa, luxury retail spaces and live entertainment venues that continue to attract both local and international visitors.

The resort also secured the No. 2 spot in the Philippines' Best City Hotel category, recognized for combining luxury, accessibility and personalized service. Located approximately 15 minutes from Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the property caters to business and leisure travelers, families and guests celebrating special occasions.

“This is a proud moment for Okada Manila and for Philippine hospitality,” said Okada Manila President and Chief Operating Officer Sato Nobuki.

“These honors reflect the trust of our guests, the dedication of our team members, and our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences that stand among the finest in Asia Pacific,” he added.

The latest recognition adds to Okada Manila's growing list of international accolades, including seven consecutive Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards.

Built on its Forbes Five-Star standards, the integrated resort said it remains committed to elevating luxury hospitality through personalized service, curated dining experiences and exceptional attention to detail, blending Japanese excellence with Filipino warmth.