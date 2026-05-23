Experience luxury with every stay

“We are honored to once again receive the Department of Tourism’s 5-Star Accreditation,” said Fredrik Johansson, general manager of Marco Polo Ortigas Manila. “This recognition reflects the passion and dedication of our colleagues, who consistently deliver exceptional service and genuine hospitality to our guests every day. It also inspires us to continue elevating the guest experience while upholding the standards expected of a leading luxury hotel in the Philippines.”
Marco Polo Ortigas Manila features 316 elegantly designed rooms and suites offering panoramic views of the Metro Manila skyline, alongside signature dining destinations including Cucina, Lung Hin, Vu’s Sky Bar and Lounge, Connect Lounge and Café Pronto. Complementing these are premium wellness and leisure facilities such as an indoor heated pool, fitness center, spa and versatile event spaces, making the hotel a preferred destination for both business and leisure travelers.
Marco Polo Ortigas Manila reaffirms its position as one of the Philippines’ leading luxury hotels and its continued commitment to service excellence, world-class hospitality, and exceptional guest experiences.
For reservations and inquiries, guests may call +632 7720 7777 or email manila@marcopolohotels.com or restaurant.mnl@marcopolohotels.com.