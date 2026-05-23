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Experience luxury with every stay

ABOUT Marco Polo Ortigas, Manila Nestled in the vibrant and commercial business district is Marco Polo Ortigas, Manila, the Philippines’ first sky hotel in the country offering 316 spacious and well-designed rooms and suites, including two levels of Continental Club that accords additional privileges and benefits. The hotel is home to a Grand Ballroom, ten function rooms, five specialty dining venues and a wellness hub with a full-service spa, indoor infinity pool and fully-equipped fitness center. Awarded Forbes Five-Star from 2017 to 2023 by the Forbes Travel Guide, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila is a member of Global Hotel Alliance, the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands. For more information, visit marcopolohotels.com, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.
ABOUT Marco Polo Ortigas, Manila Nestled in the vibrant and commercial business district is Marco Polo Ortigas, Manila, the Philippines’ first sky hotel in the country offering 316 spacious and well-designed rooms and suites, including two levels of Continental Club that accords additional privileges and benefits. The hotel is home to a Grand Ballroom, ten function rooms, five specialty dining venues and a wellness hub with a full-service spa, indoor infinity pool and fully-equipped fitness center. Awarded Forbes Five-Star from 2017 to 2023 by the Forbes Travel Guide, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila is a member of Global Hotel Alliance, the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands. For more information, visit marcopolohotels.com, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn. Photograph courtesy of Marco Polo
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“We are honored to once again receive the Department of Tourism’s 5-Star Accreditation,” said Fredrik Johansson, general manager of Marco Polo Ortigas Manila. “This recognition reflects the passion and dedication of our colleagues, who consistently deliver exceptional service and genuine hospitality to our guests every day. It also inspires us to continue elevating the guest experience while upholding the standards expected of a leading luxury hotel in the Philippines.”

ABOUT Marco Polo Ortigas, Manila Nestled in the vibrant and commercial business district is Marco Polo Ortigas, Manila, the Philippines’ first sky hotel in the country offering 316 spacious and well-designed rooms and suites, including two levels of Continental Club that accords additional privileges and benefits. The hotel is home to a Grand Ballroom, ten function rooms, five specialty dining venues and a wellness hub with a full-service spa, indoor infinity pool and fully-equipped fitness center. Awarded Forbes Five-Star from 2017 to 2023 by the Forbes Travel Guide, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila is a member of Global Hotel Alliance, the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands. For more information, visit marcopolohotels.com, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.
Luxury moves up

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila features 316 elegantly designed rooms and suites offering panoramic views of the Metro Manila skyline, alongside signature dining destinations including Cucina, Lung Hin, Vu’s Sky Bar and Lounge, Connect Lounge and Café Pronto. Complementing these are premium wellness and leisure facilities such as an indoor heated pool, fitness center, spa and versatile event spaces, making the hotel a preferred destination for both business and leisure travelers.

ABOUT Marco Polo Ortigas, Manila Nestled in the vibrant and commercial business district is Marco Polo Ortigas, Manila, the Philippines’ first sky hotel in the country offering 316 spacious and well-designed rooms and suites, including two levels of Continental Club that accords additional privileges and benefits. The hotel is home to a Grand Ballroom, ten function rooms, five specialty dining venues and a wellness hub with a full-service spa, indoor infinity pool and fully-equipped fitness center. Awarded Forbes Five-Star from 2017 to 2023 by the Forbes Travel Guide, Marco Polo Ortigas Manila is a member of Global Hotel Alliance, the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands. For more information, visit marcopolohotels.com, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.
SM hotels bag multiple asia, philippine awards

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila reaffirms its position as one of the Philippines’ leading luxury hotels and its continued commitment to service excellence, world-class hospitality, and exceptional guest experiences.

For reservations and inquiries, guests may call +632 7720 7777 or email manila@marcopolohotels.com or restaurant.mnl@marcopolohotels.com

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila
5-Star Hotel Philippines
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