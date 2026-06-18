Isabela pushes plastic recycling for sustainable agriculture

The recycling program is seen as a major help in addressing environmental pollution while directly supporting the local economy. The program is led by Isabela Governor Rodito Albano and Vice Governor Kiko Dy.

The facility will supply highly durable alternatives to commercially purchased pallets. The recycled pallets are designed for heavy farm and logistics operations and can last for more than a decade under normal use.

Finished products are already being deployed at the provincial government’s Rice Processing Complex in Echague to help manage the storage of agricultural yields.

The program also offers significant economic advantages for Isabela, which stands as a top producer of rice and corn in the country. By utilizing locally manufactured pallets, rice mills, warehouses, and agri-based enterprises can reduce operating costs and lessen their dependence on imported logistics materials. Lower storage and transportation expenses are expected to improve the market efficiency and competitiveness of local agricultural products.

It also creates jobs for waste collectors, junkshop operators, and recycling facility workers. LGUs such as the municipalities of San Mateo, Echague, and Jones have already partnered with the facility to supply the necessary plastic waste.

As the first facility of its kind in Cagayan Valley and Northern Luzon, the project demonstrates a practical application of a circular economy. It effectively keeps thousands of kilograms of plastic out of landfills, lowers municipal waste management costs, and stimulates rural economic activity.