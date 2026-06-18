House bill seeks tighter online access rules for minors

House Bill No. 9825, or the proposed Digital Safety of Minors Act, seeks to establish age-appropriate mechanisms for users aged 16 to 18 while strengthening protections for younger children through parental consent and privacy safeguards.

Deputy Speaker David Suarez, the bill's author, said the measure is intended to make online spaces safer without limiting children's access to technology.

“We are not banning technology or restricting children’s rights to learn and express themselves. We are simply making sure that digital spaces are designed with children’s developmental needs and safety in mind,” Suarez said.

Under the proposal, online platform providers would be required to implement age-assurance systems, safety-by-default settings and privacy protections aimed at reducing minors' exposure to harmful or malicious content.

The measure also seeks to limit the content children can access unless authorized by a parent or legal guardian.

Suarez cited data from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), which identifies online sexual exploitation and abuse as one of the most serious threats facing children in the digital age.

According to UNICEF, perpetrators often manipulate minors into sending explicit photos or videos that are later shared or exploited online, sometimes in exchange for money. The agency has also linked harmful online experiences to increasing concerns over self-harm among children.

“Social media and the internet have opened up tremendous opportunities for Filipino youth to learn, create, connect with others, and access information that can enrich their lives and future prospects,” Suarez said.

“These same platforms also expose our children to serious risks that can harm their mental health, development, and safety. This bill ensures we protect them from those risks without taking away the genuine benefits,” he added.

The proposal follows a growing global movement to regulate children's access to social media and digital platforms. Australia became the first country to enact a law banning social media use for children under 16 in December 2025, while Indonesia and Malaysia have adopted similar restrictions. The United Kingdom is also considering comparable legislation.