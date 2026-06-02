Child safety debate moves beyond social media bans

The discussions come as lawmakers consider measures imposing stricter age-verification requirements, parental consent mechanisms, and other safeguards aimed at reducing children’s exposure to harmful online content.

Rather than focusing solely on access restrictions, several participants argued that platforms themselves should play a greater role in protecting young users.

Rep. Bella Vanessa Suansing, vice chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations, cautioned that limiting access may simply transfer risks elsewhere.

“If we focus only on restricting access without addressing underlying issues, the problem does not disappear. It can shift to other environments, including schools,” she said.

Rep. Ann Matibag of Laguna explained that online safety should be built into digital platforms through stronger reporting systems, improved safeguards against harmful interactions, and greater accountability from technology companies.

Biometric checks

University of the Philippines president Angelo Jimenez proposed a graduated system of protections instead of an outright ban for younger users. He said policies should recognize children’s evolving capacities while ensuring adequate safeguards online.

“We believe that child protection and digital participation are not mutually exclusive goals. We can protect children while still recognizing their evolving capacities,” he said.

Jimenez also urged policymakers to exercise caution in adopting biometric age-verification systems, recommending strict privacy protections, limited data collection and immediate deletion of personal information after verification.

For Arangkada Philippines, the challenge is crafting regulations that protect children without creating unintended consequences for users, businesses and digital platforms.