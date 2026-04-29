Metro air quality improves

Nitrogen dioxide concentrations in Metro Manila have fallen below pre-fire levels for two consecutive days, signaling an improvement in air quality following a massive blaze at a Navotas landfill, the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) reported Wednesday.

The agency said pollutant levels as of 28 April were lower than those recorded on 6 April, before the fire began. PhilSA has been monitoring the environmental impact using near-infrared satellite imagery from the Sentinel-2C.