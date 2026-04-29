Metro air quality improves

Nitrogen dioxide concentrations in Metro Manila have fallen below pre-fire levels for two consecutive days, signaling an improvement in air quality following a massive blaze at a Navotas landfill, the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) reported Wednesday.
The agency said pollutant levels as of 28 April were lower than those recorded on 6 April, before the fire began. PhilSA has been monitoring the environmental impact using near-infrared satellite imagery from the Sentinel-2C.
A satellite pass on the morning of 26 April revealed the fire burned an estimated 31.95 hectares, or roughly 319,500 square meters.
The scale of the blaze resulted in a visible haze and a distinct smoky smell reported Sunday evening by residents across 13 cities, including Quezon City, Manila, Makati and Taguig.
On Tuesday, Environment Secretary Juan Miguel T. Cuna, Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon and Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco inspected the site.
They were joined by representatives from the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources indicated it is seeking accountability for the incident. In a statement, the department said it is coordinating with the Office of the Solicitor General to pursue possible legal action against the operator of the Navotas landfill.
The Environmental Management Bureau continues to monitor air quality sensors across the capital to ensure levels remain safe for residents as the recovery phase begins.