Sara’s Palace bid taking hard hits, notes analyst

“There may not ultimately be a conviction because impeachment is a political process. But the impression that she may have done something wrong is sometimes more important than reality,” he said.

“It really casts doubt in the minds of the people, especially among supporters of the Vice President,” he added.

The proceedings have unfolded against the backdrop of a deepening political rift between Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who ran together in the 2022 elections under the so-called UniTeam.

Their coalition unraveled after Duterte resigned from the Cabinet in 2024 and publicly criticized the administration, which contributed to the shifting political alignments in Congress that ultimately led to her impeachment.

Although Duterte continues to enjoy the support of her political base, Calilung noted that survey data suggest her advantage in the 2028 presidential race has weakened.

Damaged

“If the goal really is to weaken her leading to the 2028 elections, whether she is convicted or acquitted, I think the prosecution and the House were already able to accomplish that,” he said.

“On one hand, many expect this to damage her politically. But the opposite can also happen given that Filipinos tend to favor the underdog,” he added.