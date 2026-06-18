Douyin Makeup vs Korean Dewy

Douyin makeup and Korean dewy makeup are two East Asian beauty styles that frequently appear on your page. Although they both provide radiance, the atmosphere is quite different.

What is Douyin Makeup?

The Douyin makeup trend, popular on Douyin, is basically built for the camera. Think filters but in real life. It is that ultra polished, soft glam but still snatched kind of look that hits different on video.

The pores seem to have vanished for the day, and the skin is incredibly smooth, almost like porcelain. Contour is not shy at all because everything is more organized. Everything is slightly reshaped, including the jawline, cheeks, and nose. With raised eyeliner, lashes and occasionally colored contacts for that larger doll impression, eyes are the primary feature. The lips are typically soft yet defined, frequently slightly plumped or adorably smudged, and the under eyelids are bright and awake-looking. Highlight is used to make everything stand out when illuminated, much like a filter switch.

Overall, it is giving edited but real life, very “I woke up like this but also I did a full routine.”