Douyin Makeup vs Korean Dewy

Douyin makeup and Korean dewy makeup are two East Asian beauty styles that frequently appear on your page. Although they both provide radiance, the atmosphere is quite different.
What is Douyin Makeup?
The Douyin makeup trend, popular on Douyin, is basically built for the camera. Think filters but in real life. It is that ultra polished, soft glam but still snatched kind of look that hits different on video.
The pores seem to have vanished for the day, and the skin is incredibly smooth, almost like porcelain. Contour is not shy at all because everything is more organized. Everything is slightly reshaped, including the jawline, cheeks, and nose. With raised eyeliner, lashes and occasionally colored contacts for that larger doll impression, eyes are the primary feature. The lips are typically soft yet defined, frequently slightly plumped or adorably smudged, and the under eyelids are bright and awake-looking. Highlight is used to make everything stand out when illuminated, much like a filter switch.
Overall, it is giving edited but real life, very “I woke up like this but also I did a full routine.”
What is Korean Dewy Makeup?
Korean dewy makeup is more like your skin but on its best day ever. It is all about that fresh, hydrated, glassy glow that looks natural and soft, not heavy or overdone.
The base is light and skin focused, so it still looks like you have skin, not a mask. The glow is subtle and healthy, like your skin is just really well taken care of. Blush is soft and cute, usually placed on the cheeks and sometimes across the nose for that innocent flushed look. Contour is barely there or very light, just enough to keep things balanced. Eyes are soft and simple, not too sharp, and lips are blurred at the edges for that gradient, just-bitten look.
The real difference
The goal of Douyin makeup is to transform. It is intended to slightly alter your features and make everything more defined, elevated and camera-ready. It is incredibly structured and deliberate, yet bold in a subtle way.
The goal of Korean dewy makeup is to accentuate. The goal is to make your skin appear healthy, not to alter the appearance of your face. It tends toward that healthy glow energy, softness and organic shapes.
Skin wise, Douyin is smoother and more perfected with targeted shine, while Korean dewy is more naturally luminous and skin like.
Feature wise, Douyin goes heavy on contour and eye drama, while Korean keeps everything light, blended and minimal.
Mood wise, Douyin is giving “main character on camera,” while Korean is giving “quiet luxury but make it skincare.”
Both styles are popular because they match different moods. Douyin makeup is perfect for content days when you want to look extra sharp and put together on camera. Korean dewy makeup is the go to for everyday life when you want to look fresh without doing the most.