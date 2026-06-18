City opens backup landfill after suspension

DAVAO CITY — The city government has opened a new sanitary landfill area adjacent to its existing facility in Barangay New Carmen, even as the current site remains under suspension since 16 June.
According to Harvey Lanticse, head of the City Information Office, the newly developed landfill will already be utilized for waste disposal. However, the reopening of the previously operating landfill will depend on the decision of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on the city government’s appeal through a Motion for Reconsideration.
City Councilor Temujin Ocampo confirmed that the fate of the old landfill remains subject to the DENR’s ruling, adding that the city continues its regular waste collection operations. He also assured that the facility remains safe as the LGU awaits the agency’s decision.
It can be recalled that a trash slide incident triggered by heavy rains on 20 May 2026, struck the sanitary landfill in Barangay New Carmen, killing two people and injuring two others. The incident prompted authorities to suspend operations while rehabilitation efforts were underway.