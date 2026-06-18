City opens backup landfill after suspension

DAVAO CITY — The city government has opened a new sanitary landfill area adjacent to its existing facility in Barangay New Carmen, even as the current site remains under suspension since 16 June.

According to Harvey Lanticse, head of the City Information Office, the newly developed landfill will already be utilized for waste disposal. However, the reopening of the previously operating landfill will depend on the decision of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on the city government’s appeal through a Motion for Reconsideration.