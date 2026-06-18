Atasha Muhlach lands title role in 'Bongga Ka, ’Day!' musical

The curtains rise this September 2026, and Atasha Muhlach is officially booked and busy as she clinches the titular role in Bongga Ka, ‘Day!: The Annie Batungbakal Musical.

Securing the lead in the upcoming Newport World Resorts, VIVA Communications, and The Philippine STAR co-production marks a full-circle moment for the multi-hyphenate star. Muhlach previously logged stage credits at the exact same venue (a 1,500-seat theater located within the Newport World Resorts complex in Pasay City) 15 years ago, playing Brigitta von Trapp in the 2011 staging of The Sound of Music.

This time around, the Da Pers Family and Bad Genius: The Series actress shifts from classic show tunes to the Manila Sound catalog, fronting a jukebox musical produced alongside PETA Plus that features the discography of the band Hotdog. Muhlach portrays Annie Batungbakal, a salesclerk at House of Pasion who navigates the Coco Banana nightlife circle while attempting to break into the fashion design industry.