China curbs Philippine swine imports

Still, the agency described the development as part of broader international efforts to strengthen animal health protection and prevent the spread of disease across borders.

The DA-BAI said authorities continue to intensify measures against African Swine Fever, which has disrupted the local hog industry since it was first detected in the country in 2019. Efforts include stricter animal movement controls, surveillance in high-risk areas, biosecurity measures, and the culling of infected animals.

The agency also clarified that Classical Swine Fever (CSF), or hog cholera, remains a managed and endemic disease in the Philippines, with vaccination and monitoring programs already in place across backyard and commercial farms.

“Both the Philippines and China share a profound commitment to biosecurity and other control measures, and are actively striving to eliminate devastating swine diseases within our respective borders to protect the global agricultural supply chain,” the DA-BAI said.

The bureau added that it remains aligned with standards set by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) as part of efforts to stabilize and eventually restore the domestic swine industry.

The DA-BAI said it will continue updating stakeholders and trading partners as disease control measures progress and recovery efforts continue in the livestock sector.