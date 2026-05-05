Intern reveals Willie Revillame’s quirks

“Bawal mo siya tingnan. Production intern ako in the studio at that time. Huwag mo siyang lalapitan. Kapag magkasalisi kayo, umiwas ka ng tingin (You are prohibited from looking at him. I was a production intern with the studio at that time. Don’t go near him. When your paths crossed, avoid looking at him),” Conche revealed

This is observed dutifully or else the supervisor would be fired.

“Kasi ang mafa-fire ‘yung supervisor. Bawal rin siyang kausapin (Because the supervisor would be fired. Talking to him is also prohibited),” he added.

The production intern also revealed the low quality jackets that the show is giving away. He claimed he was giving the jacket to the official jacket giver to Revillame.

“Totoo yan. Kwento din sakin ng pinsan ko na nagwo-work sa GMA, bawal din na sumabay sa kanya sa elevator (That’s true. My cousin who works at GMA told me, everyone is prohibited to join him in the elevator),” one guy said.

There is semblance of truth here as we experienced it personally when we attended. a presscon at ABS-CBN years ago. When an elevator door opened, a marshall asked us to use other elevator. A few seconds, Revillame came and the elevator that just opened. It was reserved for him.

Currently, Revillame’s game show on TV5 is about to close and the TV host is rumored to be negotiating with GMA-7 executives for a possible come back on that network.

Inah de Belen in word war with Rosemarie Tan

Janice de Belen’s starlet daughter Inah de Belen found herself in a verbal squabble with social media personality and businesswoman Rosemarie Tan Pamulaklakin all because she reacted to a netizen’s comment.