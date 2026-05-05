Intern reveals Willie Revillame’s quirks

Social media is abuzz on Willie Revillame’s work attitude as an intern revealed what it was like working with him.
In a podcast show, “Walang Edit Edit” by Leland Lim, production intern Dex Conche relayed his experience while working on the noontime show “Wowowee.”
“Bawal mo siya tingnan. Production intern ako in the studio at that time. Huwag mo siyang lalapitan. Kapag magkasalisi kayo, umiwas ka ng tingin (You are prohibited from looking at him. I was a production intern with the studio at that time. Don’t go near him. When your paths crossed, avoid looking at him),” Conche revealed
This is observed dutifully or else the supervisor would be fired.
“Kasi ang mafa-fire ‘yung supervisor. Bawal rin siyang kausapin (Because the supervisor would be fired. Talking to him is also prohibited),” he added.
The production intern also revealed the low quality jackets that the show is giving away. He claimed he was giving the jacket to the official jacket giver to Revillame.
“Totoo yan. Kwento din sakin ng pinsan ko na nagwo-work sa GMA, bawal din na sumabay sa kanya sa elevator (That’s true. My cousin who works at GMA told me, everyone is prohibited to join him in the elevator),” one guy said.
There is semblance of truth here as we experienced it personally when we attended. a presscon at ABS-CBN years ago. When an elevator door opened, a marshall asked us to use other elevator. A few seconds, Revillame came and the elevator that just opened. It was reserved for him.
Currently, Revillame’s game show on TV5 is about to close and the TV host is rumored to be negotiating with GMA-7 executives for a possible come back on that network.
Inah de Belen in word war with Rosemarie Tan
Janice de Belen’s starlet daughter Inah de Belen found herself in a verbal squabble with social media personality and businesswoman Rosemarie Tan Pamulaklakin all because she reacted to a netizen’s comment.
In a post, the netizen thought that actor Jake Vargas was with Pamulaklakin in a photo when he was with his live-in partner all along.
“Guys, sino ba si Rosmarie? Hindi ko siya kilala... Na-research ko na siya. Please don’t associate me with her (Guys, who is Rosmarie? I don’t know her. I’ve researched her),” the young De Belen reacted on the comments.
Visibly enraged, Pamulaklakin retorted: “Kung maka-ew ka naman sa akin? Mas mukha ka pa ngang mom of 3... Hiyang-hiya naman sa’yo ang total 30 million followers ko... Starlet na ‘di pa nga sikat, attitude na agad. Pwe! Attitude si Ante. Mas ew ka (When you say ew to me? You look more of a mom of 3. My total 30 million followers are ashamed. You’re just a starlet who is not popular and yet ypu have an attitude. You’re an attitude. You’re more ew)!"