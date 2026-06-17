UAE gains global spotlight at G7

The United Arab Emirates’ growing role in the global economy and diplomacy received international recognition as President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan joined leaders at the G7 Summit in France.
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the participation highlighted the country’s expanding influence and development model on the world stage.
“His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's participation in the G7 Summit is a recognition and honour for the UAE, its influential role and its inspiring development model,” Gargash said in a post on X.
Gargash said the recognition reflects the UAE’s achievements and would encourage the country to pursue greater ambition and progress through innovation and leadership.