Outrage after Trump says Meloni ‘begged’ for photo op

According to a written transcript of the phone interview provided to Agence France-Presse by the network, he said Meloni “begged me for a picture” at the G7 summit this week and he agreed only because he “felt sorry for her.”

He also suggested that Meloni was probably “happy that I talked to her, I didn’t have to talk to her.”

Meloni called what Trump said “made up,” adding: “Neither I nor Italy ever beg.”

“I don’t know why the president of the United States behaves this way with his own allies,” the far-right leader said in a video on X.

“I can only say that it’s a pity he doesn’t show the same determination with enemies of the West, with enemies of the United States, with leaders with whom, instead, he is far more accommodating,” she said.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on X called Trump’s words “grave and offensive” and said he was cancelling a visit to the US planned for 21 and 22 June.

The State Department confirmed in a statement that the business conference set to be attended by Tajani and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Miami had been canceled.