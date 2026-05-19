Germany seeks stronger G7 supply chains

Germany is pushing for deeper cooperation on energy, raw materials, and supply chains as geopolitical tensions and the Iran conflict continue to threaten global economic stability.
German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said ahead of the Group of Seven finance ministers’ meeting in Paris that recent crises highlight the need for Europe and its partners to become more resilient and less dependent on vulnerable supply networks.
“The current crises show that it’s economically and politically crucial for Germany and Europe to become more independent and resilient,” Klingbeil said.
The two-day meeting will tackle issues including the Iran conflict, commodity prices, and global economic imbalances. Countries such as Brazil, India, South Korea, and Kenya are also participating in discussions on trade and economic cooperation.
Klingbeil added that Germany also wants continued attention on the war in Ukraine, saying Europe “must not lose sight of Russia’s brutal war of aggression.”