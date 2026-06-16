G7 talks will ‘do something’ on Ukraine

EVIAN-LES-BAINS (AFP) — The G7 group of leading powers will hold talks on Tuesday with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Ukraine with US leader Donald Trump saying that “maybe we can do something” after over four years of war sparked by Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Zelensky will attend a special morning session of the summit in the French spa town of Evian devoted to Ukraine, which will be followed later in the day by a session on Iran to be attended by Arab leaders.

European leaders hosted by President Emmanuel Macron will be keen to remind Trump of the importance of pushing Russia to accept peace on Kyiv’s terms and not pressure Ukraine to accept concessions to Moscow.