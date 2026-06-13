Trump faces G7

All these countries’ leaders have been on the receiving end of Trump’s trade wrath or diplomatic intimidation -- with the exception of Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Every other leader expected on the shores of Lake Geneva has been the target of attacks, criticism or mockery from the Republican billionaire.

Neither growing unpopularity that could cost Trump control of Congress in November, nor the Supreme Court’s annulment of his across-the-board tariffs is likely to soften his bruising stance toward global partners.

European leaders in particular have learned, through the Greenland episode, trade conflicts, and the Iran war, “to hope for the best but to expect the worst,” Fix said.

Moreover, the US has informed Europeans of their intentions to significantly reduce the number of planes and warships made available to North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Europe, The New York Times reported.

“I don’t think you’re going to see a weakened president,” Jackson James, senior fellow at German Marshall Fund of the US, told AFP.

“I think he’s going to go over there and do what he always does, which is just try to bully his way through these very, very complicated issues and try to get the American agenda, as he sees it, fulfilled.”