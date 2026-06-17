Splitter hired as Bulls coach

“The Bulls represent everything I love about this game, carrying a proud tradition, a passionate city and a young, hungry group of players ready to grow,” Splitter said.

“I’m grateful for the trust this organization has placed in me, and I can’t wait to get to work in Chicago.”

Splitter guided Portland to a 42-40 record and playoff berth after replacing Chauncey Billups as head coach early in the season when Billups was arrested for his alleged role in a gambling scheme.

The Trail Blazers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by San Antonio.

“We’re excited to welcome Tiago to the Chicago Bulls,” said team executive vice president of basketball operations Bryson Graham.

“Throughout our process, Tiago stood apart for his basketball intellect, his ability to connect with and develop players, and the way his teams compete every single night.”

“He has won at every level of the game as both a player and a coach, on multiple continents, and we believe his vision is the right fit for our young roster.”

Splitter joined Portland for the 2025-26 season as an assistant after guiding Paris Basketball to the 2025 French League and Basketball Cup titles. He served as an assistant coach with Houston and Brooklyn before his stint in France.

Splitter also coached Brazil’s U23 men’s national team to a title at the 2022 GLOBL Jam tournament.

Splitter played five seasons for San Antonio as a center and also had one season each at Atlanta and Philadelphia.