Antetokounmpo joins Miami; Randle goes to Brooklyn

los angeles (AFP) — Two-time National Basketball Association (NBA) Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo is joining the Miami Heat from the Milwaukee Bucks, multiple US media outlets including ESPN reported on Monday.

Miami won a battle with the Boston Celtics for the signature of the 31-year-old Greek who won a championship with the Bucks in 2021.

ESPN reported that Miami will acquire Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis in a deal which sends Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis in the other direction.

Milwaukee will also receive three first-round picks, a pick swap and a second-round pick, ESPN reported.