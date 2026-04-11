SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
HOOPS

San Juan, Caloocan make show of force

KYMANI Ladi delivers an emphatic slam during Caloocan’s 89-63 victory over Quezon City in the opening salvo of the SportsPlus MPBL 2026 Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex on Friday.
KYMANI Ladi delivers an emphatic slam during Caloocan’s 89-63 victory over Quezon City in the opening salvo of the SportsPlus MPBL 2026 Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex on Friday.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of mpbl
Published on

San Juan and Caloocan lived up to the hype, trouncing their opponents and sharing the early lead in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

The Knights flaunted their newfound power against the Pasay Voyagers, 90-61, in the inaugural, while the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo unraveled Kymani Ladi and waylaid the Quezon City Black Bulls, 89-63, in the nightcap.

KYMANI Ladi delivers an emphatic slam during Caloocan’s 89-63 victory over Quezon City in the opening salvo of the SportsPlus MPBL 2026 Season at the Caloocan Sports Complex on Friday.
Caloocan, Biñan to host MPBL opener

The 6-foot-8 Ladi, former star of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, posted 12 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals to clinch the SportsPlus Best Player honors over Jeff Manday, who tallied 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists for new Caloocan coach Jerson Cabiltes.

“The team trusts me, and I trust them. When that happens, we play really well together,” Ladi said.

Other Batang Kankaloo who delivered in the wire-to-wire victory were Rob Celiz with nine points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks, and Chris Bitoon, with nine points, four assists and three rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cebu cruised past Rizal Xentromall, 81-65, while Gensan leaned on mainstay Kyle Tolentino and recruits Kris Porter and Hesed Gabo to subdue host Biñan Tatak Gel, 71-67, in the nightcap of another doubleheader held simultaneously at the Alonte Sports Arena.

MPBL 2026 opening day results San Juan Caloocan
Caloocan Batang Kankaloo vs Quezon City Black Bulls
San Juan Knights MPBL 2026 season opener win

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph