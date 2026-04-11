San Juan, Caloocan make show of force

The 6-foot-8 Ladi, former star of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, posted 12 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals to clinch the SportsPlus Best Player honors over Jeff Manday, who tallied 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists for new Caloocan coach Jerson Cabiltes.

“The team trusts me, and I trust them. When that happens, we play really well together,” Ladi said.

Other Batang Kankaloo who delivered in the wire-to-wire victory were Rob Celiz with nine points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks, and Chris Bitoon, with nine points, four assists and three rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cebu cruised past Rizal Xentromall, 81-65, while Gensan leaned on mainstay Kyle Tolentino and recruits Kris Porter and Hesed Gabo to subdue host Biñan Tatak Gel, 71-67, in the nightcap of another doubleheader held simultaneously at the Alonte Sports Arena.