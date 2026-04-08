Black Bulls plot strong MPBL performance

Quezon City aims for greatness when it sees action in the eighth season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) that will open this Friday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan City and the Caloocan Sports Complex in Caloocan City.
Black Bulls team owner John Christopher Tan expressed his gratitude to first district Congressman Juan Carlos Atayde for bankrolling the squad and discover the top homegrown players, who finished the preseason with four wins in eight matches.
“So proud of all the players that played in the D1 League, and we are happy that we discovered them, and most of them have studied in the Gardner College,” Tan said.
“They showed to everyone that they are all worthy playing in a high level competitive pro league.”
“I think this is the right time to aim for greatness and prove themselves they are ready for the MPBL.”
Tan tempers his expectations but stressed that the Black Bulls will give their best every game to compete against powerhouse teams like reigning champion the Abra Solid North Weavers and the Quezon Huskers.
“I expect that they will give their 100 percent one game at a time, offensively and defensively, in both ends of the court. They will play all their hearts out here,” Tan said, adding that Atayde’s grassroots initiative led to the discovery and development of players like Pat Buena, MJ Joson, Kenz Diokno, Joeben Loria, Ryan Arceo, Jake Agoncillo, Gab Salazar, Ryan Arceo, and Nonon Lastra.
Coached by Jayv Olea, the Black Bulls will also have 6-foot-6 Jeff Morillo, Aldave Canoy, Ryan Costelo, Clark Derige, Jay Gadon, Kobe Monje, Aeron Marvin Bagunu, Kai Espinosa, Joe Benzon Joven, Bryan Rosalin, Charles dela Cruz, Josh Roque, Ammar Cosari and former Blackwater player Rey Publico in the roster.