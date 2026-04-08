Black Bulls plot strong MPBL performance

“So proud of all the players that played in the D1 League, and we are happy that we discovered them, and most of them have studied in the Gardner College,” Tan said.

“They showed to everyone that they are all worthy playing in a high level competitive pro league.”

“I think this is the right time to aim for greatness and prove themselves they are ready for the MPBL.”

Tan tempers his expectations but stressed that the Black Bulls will give their best every game to compete against powerhouse teams like reigning champion the Abra Solid North Weavers and the Quezon Huskers.

“I expect that they will give their 100 percent one game at a time, offensively and defensively, in both ends of the court. They will play all their hearts out here,” Tan said, adding that Atayde’s grassroots initiative led to the discovery and development of players like Pat Buena, MJ Joson, Kenz Diokno, Joeben Loria, Ryan Arceo, Jake Agoncillo, Gab Salazar, Ryan Arceo, and Nonon Lastra.