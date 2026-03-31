Bulls cut ties with anti-LGBTQ guard

The decision came after Ivey appeared to take aim at the NBA over its support for Pride month throughout the league.

“They proclaim Pride Month in the NBA. They proclaim it. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month,’ to celebrate unrighteousness,” Ivey said in an Instagram live post.

“They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it in the streets — unrighteousness. So how is it that one can’t speak righteousness? How are they to say that, ‘Man, this man is crazy?’”

Ivey, who only joined Chicago two months ago in a trade from the Detroit Pistons, also took aim at Catholicism in an exchange with a commenter.

“Catholicism is a false religion. And is not the true Doctrine of Christ. (It) does not lead to salvation in Jesus Christ,” he commented.

Ivey was regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the NBA when he was chosen with the fifth pick of the draft by Detroit in 2022.

However, his career has been disrupted by injuries over the past two seasons, and he played only four times for Chicago after joining the team in February.