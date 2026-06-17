Slain OFW Honeylith Zamoras finally returns home

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac personally accompanied the arrival of Zamoras' remains, together with representatives from the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, to extend the government's condolences and support to the bereaved family.

Cacdac apologized for the earlier mix-up involving the remains of deceased OFWs repatriated from Lebanon, acknowledging the additional pain and hardship it caused the family during their time of grief.

He also assured the family that the government would continue to provide financial and other forms of assistance, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure they receive the necessary support until Zamoras is laid to rest.

The DMW said it has instructed the Labor Attaché in Lebanon to coordinate with local authorities and pursue the necessary legal actions to identify and hold accountable those responsible for the mishandling of the remains. The agency also vowed to closely monitor the case until justice is served for Zamoras and fellow OFW Ronajean Gervoso, who were both fatally shot by their employer's child in Lebanon on 15 April 2026.