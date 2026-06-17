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Ombudsman demands affidavits from Co’s alleged ‘bagmen’

FIVE former Marines who served as bodyguards and alleged ‘bagmen’ for former Rep. Elizaldy Co arrive at the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City on Wednesday. The men appeared before investigators to submit individual affidavits concerning their alleged involvement in a P805-billion flood control scam.
FIVE former Marines who served as bodyguards and alleged ‘bagmen’ for former Rep. Elizaldy Co arrive at the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City on Wednesday. The men appeared before investigators to submit individual affidavits concerning their alleged involvement in a P805-billion flood control scam. PHOTOGRAPH BY analy labor FOR DAILY TRIBUNE
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The Office of the Ombudsman continued its fact-finding investigation Wednesday into allegations that former aides of ex-Congressman Zaldy Co delivered luggage filled with cash to public officials.

Five self-proclaimed former aides appeared at the Ombudsman’s office, including Johnny Buduan, who initially attended the opening day of the inquiry with attorney Levito Baligod.

FIVE former Marines who served as bodyguards and alleged ‘bagmen’ for former Rep. Elizaldy Co arrive at the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City on Wednesday. The men appeared before investigators to submit individual affidavits concerning their alleged involvement in a P805-billion flood control scam.
Ombudsman requires individual affidavits from alleged Co bagmen

Anti-graft investigators issued subpoenas demanding the witnesses separate their claims into individual affidavits.

The group had previously submitted a joint affidavit containing all of their collective allegations.

“We sent a notice to Attorney Baligod saying that what the office requires is an individual affidavit for the Marines to declare or to state their personal knowledge of their statements,” Karen Batu, officer-in-charge of the Ombudsman Central Records Division, explained during a Senate hearing.

Baligod previously stated he would comply with the directive when he and Buduan first met with investigators on 11 June.

However, Baligod did not accompany his clients Wednesday. He told reporters he was finishing a counter-affidavit against a cyberlibel complaint filed by Lanao del Sur Representative Zia Alonto Adiong in the Marawi Regional Trial Court.

Adiong and several other lawmakers have filed criminal cases in their respective home districts, classifying the bagmen’s allegations as libelous and malicious.

The alleged bagmen are expected to return to the Office of the Ombudsman on Thursday as the fact-finding investigation continues

Ombudsman investigation
Elizaldy Co allegations
cash-filled luggage controversy
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