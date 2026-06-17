Ombudsman demands affidavits from Co’s alleged ‘bagmen’

Anti-graft investigators issued subpoenas demanding the witnesses separate their claims into individual affidavits.

The group had previously submitted a joint affidavit containing all of their collective allegations.

“We sent a notice to Attorney Baligod saying that what the office requires is an individual affidavit for the Marines to declare or to state their personal knowledge of their statements,” Karen Batu, officer-in-charge of the Ombudsman Central Records Division, explained during a Senate hearing.

Baligod previously stated he would comply with the directive when he and Buduan first met with investigators on 11 June.

However, Baligod did not accompany his clients Wednesday. He told reporters he was finishing a counter-affidavit against a cyberlibel complaint filed by Lanao del Sur Representative Zia Alonto Adiong in the Marawi Regional Trial Court.

Adiong and several other lawmakers have filed criminal cases in their respective home districts, classifying the bagmen’s allegations as libelous and malicious.

The alleged bagmen are expected to return to the Office of the Ombudsman on Thursday as the fact-finding investigation continues