Ombudsman requires individual affidavits from alleged Co bagmen

Five self-proclaimed former aides appeared before the Ombudsman, including Johnny Buduan, who earlier accompanied lawyer Levito Baligod during the initial day of the probe.

The anti-graft body issued subpoenas duces tecum requiring the submission of separate affidavits from each individual instead of a single joint affidavit containing the group's allegations.

“We sent a notice to Attorney Baligod saying that what the office requires is an individual affidavit for the Marines to declare or to state their personal knowledge of their statements,” Ombudsman Central Records Division Officer-in-Charge Karen Batu said during a Senate hearing.

Baligod had earlier said his clients would comply with the Ombudsman's directive when he and Buduan first appeared before investigators on 11 June.

The lawyer, however, did not accompany the group on Wednesday, telling reporters he was preparing a counter-affidavit in response to the cyberlibel complaint filed by Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong before the Marawi Regional Trial Court.

Adiong is among several lawmakers who have filed criminal complaints over what they described as "libelous" and "malicious" allegations made by the group.

The alleged bagmen are expected to return to the Office of the Ombudsman on 18 June as the fact-finding investigation continues.