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Nartatez: No exceptions to gun licensing rules

Nartatez: No exceptions to gun licensing rules
PHOTO courtesy of Philippine National Police﻿/FB
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The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday reiterated its strict enforcement of firearm licensing and registration requirements following renewed public scrutiny over firearm disclosures involving public officials.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the regulations apply to all gun owners without exception as part of the police force’s mandate to regulate nationwide firearm ownership.

Nartatez: No exceptions to gun licensing rules
PNP reiterates strict enforcement of firearm licensing rules

The reminder aligns with a broader public safety directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to strengthen law enforcement discipline and ensure compliance with regulatory processes.

Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.
PNP firearm licensing
firearm registration Philippines
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Daily Tribune
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