Nartatez: No exceptions to gun licensing rules

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday reiterated its strict enforcement of firearm licensing and registration requirements following renewed public scrutiny over firearm disclosures involving public officials.
PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the regulations apply to all gun owners without exception as part of the police force’s mandate to regulate nationwide firearm ownership.
The reminder aligns with a broader public safety directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to strengthen law enforcement discipline and ensure compliance with regulatory processes.