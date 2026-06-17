MMDA deploys free rides as MRT-3 service disruption strands commuters

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) deployed free ride vehicles Wednesday morning to assist commuters affected by a temporary disruption in the operations of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3).
"Agad na nag-deploy ang MMDA ng libreng sakay vehicles sa rutang Main Avenue hanggang Taft Avenue (Pasay Rotonda) at pabalik upang makatulong sa paghatid ng mga pasahero at mabawasan ang abala dulot ng limitadong operasyon ng tren kaninang umaga," the agency said in a statement.
The free ride service was activated after MRT-3 management implemented provisional operations at 5:50 a.m. due to a technical issue between the Buendia and Guadalupe stations.
The temporary arrangement limited train operations to the North Avenue-Shaw Boulevard segment in both directions, affecting commuters traveling through the central portion of the rail line.
Normal operations resumed at 6:57 a.m.###