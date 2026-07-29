“The President made it clear that agriculture is not just about producing food—it is about creating opportunities for our farmers and fisherfolk to earn more and live better,” Tiu Laurel said. “I was particularly encouraged that he highlighted our push to expand agricultural exports because better markets mean better incomes for producers.”

Marcos highlighted programs such as the Benteng Bigas, Meron Na! initiative, which has benefited more than 12 million Filipinos, and the expansion of KADIWA ng Pangulo outlets to over 800 locations to connect consumers directly with farmers and fisherfolk. He also cited gains in rice, corn, sugar, pork, and poultry production supported by irrigation, mechanization, and modern farming technologies.

Less than a day after his SONA, the President brought the agriculture agenda to Davao de Oro, where he led the distribution of more than ₱115 million worth of assistance to farmers, fisherfolk, and irrigators. The package included farm machinery, fishing boats, tilapia fingerlings, certified rice seeds, fertilizers, and other production inputs.

“The interventions will benefit rice and corn farmers, irrigators’ associations, registered fisherfolk, and farmers throughout Davao de Oro listed in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture,” Tiu Laurel said.

The Agriculture chief said the government’s continued investments in cold storage facilities, food hubs, rice processing systems, irrigation, and farm-to-market roads aim to build a more modern and resilient agriculture sector.

“The foundation for a modern, competitive, and resilient agriculture sector is now being built, and our goal is to transform farmers and fisherfolk into successful agripreneurs,” Tiu Laurel said.