MBC Executive Director Julia Abad said the President’s emphasis on accountability amid investigations into flood control projects was an important step toward restoring public trust and investor confidence.

“President Marcos Jr. set a crucial tone of accountability at the outset of his address after a year of investigations into flood control and calls for governance reform."

"We also laud his reaffirmation of national sovereignty through international law and support the administration’s focus on workforce readiness, agricultural development, ease of doing business, and energy security,” Abad said.

However, Abad said more structural reforms are needed to translate these commitments into long-term economic gains.

“We urge the administration to advance key policies, including the Right to Information Act, institutionalization of bicameral budget transparency and limits to unprogrammed discretionary funds, structural BIR audit safeguards, and bank secrecy reforms, to build strong foundations for effective governance, strengthen investor confidence and ensure long-term competitiveness,” she said.

Business groups also pointed to areas they hoped received more attention during the address, including stronger transparency measures, deeper regulatory reforms, cybersecurity, and improvements in the business environment.

The chambers welcomed the government’s energy agenda, including proposed EPIRA amendments, renewable energy expansion, nuclear exploration, hydrogen development, and efforts to reduce electricity costs.

FPI Chair Elizabeth H. Lee said lower power prices are essential for Philippine industries to compete with regional economies.

“On energy, the President’s directive to lower power costs is essential to placing Philippine manufacturing on equal footing with our ASEAN peers,” Lee said. “Paired with long-term energy security—through nuclear exploration, natural gas, hydrogen, and renewables—these reforms can build true industrial resilience.”

Foreign business groups also cited the importance of completing investment-related reforms, including ease of doing business measures, digital government services, and trade agreements.

GPCCI President Dr. Christian Scheld welcomed the President’s push for more free trade agreements but said continued dialogue and regulatory improvements will be crucial.

“We are glad to see the President speak with such clear intent about expanding the Philippines’ network of free trade agreements,” Scheld said.

ECCP also emphasized that implementation, predictable regulations, and stronger public-private cooperation would determine whether announced programs translate into investments and jobs.

The business groups recognized progress in agriculture modernization, workforce development, artificial intelligence readiness, infrastructure, and digital transformation, but noted the need for additional reforms in areas such as transparency, taxation, regulatory efficiency, and competitiveness.

AmCham said continued action on cybersecurity, the Digital Economy, the National Single Window System, CREATE MORE, and the Ease of Paying Taxes Act would be necessary to improve the investment climate.

Lee said the private sector is now looking beyond announcements and waiting for measurable outcomes.

“Ultimately, this SONA laid down benchmarks for accountability and competitiveness. The priority now shifts to swift execution—lowering operational costs, cutting red tape, and ensuring reforms translate directly to the factory floor,” she said.