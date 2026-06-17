MAGICAL MESSI: Argentinian legend matches World Cup goal record

The 38-year-old had started an unforgettable occasion — his 200th international appearance — by claiming a piece of history, becoming the first man to play in six World Cups as he led Argentina onto the field for what would become a one-sided Group J clash.

Messi, who first played in the World Cup as a teenager during the 2006 finals in Germany, then emphatically stamped his class on proceedings with a memorable hat-trick — the first of his World Cup career.

A 17th minute curling strike took his World Cup goals tally to 14, putting him alongside German legend Gerd Muller and France superstar Kylian Mbappe in the all-time rankings.

He then moved one clear of Muller and Mbappe to join Brazilian great Ronaldo on 15 goals in the 60th minute after pouncing on a rebound from an Alexis Mac Allister shot to make it 2-0.

He joined Germany’s Klose on 16 goals in the 76th minute, sweeping in a low finish from the edge of the area before departing to a standing ovation from an adoring crowd four minutes later.

Messi later played down the significance of his milestone scoring feat.

“It’s an honor to be there, given what it means to stand alongside Klose or the others — Ronaldo is there too — but I don’t think it means anything,” Messi said. “In the end, it’s just a statistic and nothing more.”

Argentina defeated France in an epic 2022 World Cup final in Doha, winning on penalties after a 3-3 draw that saw Les Bleus striker Mbappe score a hat-trick.

France — who could meet Argentina in the final again this year if seedings follow the form book — launched their tournament on Tuesday with a 3-1 defeat of Senegal, with Mbappe scoring twice to suggest he is more than ready to deliver another big World Cup.

“There are still people out there who will criticize him but he is an extraordinary player,” France coach Didier Deschamps said of Mbappe. “Not everything came off for him, but he can win games in one moment.”

Mbappe’s double against the Senegalese also saw him overtake Olivier Giroud as France’s leading goal scorer with 58 goals from 99 games.

“I am really pleased for him. He didn’t score in the warm-up friendly games but to break the record at the World Cup gives it more impact,” Deschamps added.

Another potent scorer, Erling Haaland, marked his first World Cup finals appearance with two goals in a 4-1 romp against Iraq in France’s Group I.

The Manchester City striker pounced from close range on 29 minutes in Foxborough, but Aymen Hussein’s header brought Iraq level before Haaland capitalized on an Iraqi defensive error to put Norway ahead again before half-time. He took his international goals tally to 57 in just 51 matches.