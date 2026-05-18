Messi goal lights up Inter Miami stadium

Messi laid off the ball to Luis Suarez, who found Telasco Segovia with a through ball. Segovia's instinctive backheel landed back at the feet of Messi, who swept it into the far corner from close range.

Ten minutes later, fellow Argentine Rodrigo de Paul romped up the right flank, finding Messi who played a one-two with Suarez.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or-winner then slalomed his way into the box, through four defenders, before using the outside of his left foot to tee up German Berterame for a tap-in.

Messi missed chances to add to his tally in a slower and goalless second half, curling a left-foot strike from outside the box just inches wide of the post.

And he nearly added a stunning free kick deep into stoppage time, denied by a superb James Pantemis save, who dove at full stretch and barely tipped the ball away from the top corner.