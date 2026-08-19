Malaysia is stepping up its tourism campaign in the Philippines as it seeks to build on rising Filipino arrivals ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026.
Tourism Malaysia’s four-day Manila sales mission, which entered its third day Tuesday at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel, is promoting the country’s attractions, cultural offerings and longer-stay opportunities under the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) program.
More than 349,000 Filipinos visited Malaysia from January to July 2025, up 8.7% from the same period a year earlier, according to Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Malaysia aims to attract 47 million international visitors in 2026 as part of its Visit Malaysia Year campaign.
The Manila leg featured destination presentations and promotional activities, with the delegation scheduled to continue its roadshow in Davao from 19 to 21 August and Cebu from 21 to 23 August.
The multi-city campaign follows Tourism Malaysia’s sales mission to Manila and Davao in May 2023, as Malaysia seeks to further expand its share of the Philippine travel market.