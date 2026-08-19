BCCP Executive Vice Chairman Chris Nelson opened the tournament with a ceremonial tee-off before more than 100 players took on the 18-hole course.

“The best part of this tournament is seeing people come together. It gives our members and partners the opportunity to step away from work, enjoy a game of golf, and strengthen the relationships they’ve built. Creating these connections and lasting partnerships has been central to the Chamber’s work for over a decade,” Nelson said.

DAILY TRIBUNE served as a media partner for the event.