The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) brought together more than 100 participants for the GREAT British Golf Tournament 2026 at Wack Wack Golf & Country Club in Mandaluyong City on 14 August.
The annual tournament sought to strengthen business ties between the Filipino and British communities while providing members and partners an opportunity to build networks outside the traditional business setting.
BCCP Executive Vice Chairman Chris Nelson opened the tournament with a ceremonial tee-off before more than 100 players took on the 18-hole course.
“The best part of this tournament is seeing people come together. It gives our members and partners the opportunity to step away from work, enjoy a game of golf, and strengthen the relationships they’ve built. Creating these connections and lasting partnerships has been central to the Chamber’s work for over a decade,” Nelson said.
DAILY TRIBUNE served as a media partner for the event.