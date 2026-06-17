Kip Oebanda sees bright future for Esnyr Ranollo

Oebanda highlighted the young creator’s strengths behind the camera, particularly his storytelling and editing abilities. He even suggested that Esnyr has the potential to evolve into a full-fledged filmmaker in the future, pointing to the creativity and technical skill evident in the series.

The commendation adds to the growing recognition surrounding Esnyr’s projects, which have consistently attracted millions of views online. Known for transforming relatable school-life experiences into engaging content, Esnyr has successfully bridged the gap between digital entertainment and cinematic storytelling.

With industry veterans taking notice of his work, First Day High is proving that Esnyr’s talents extend far beyond content creation, positioning him as one of the most promising young storytellers of his generation.