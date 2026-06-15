Esnyr brings celebrity power to hit school series

Filipino content creator Esnyr is earning widespread praise from viewers after unveiling a new installment of his popular school-themed YouTube series, a production many fans describe as rivaling mainstream film and television projects.

Known for bringing his beloved and hilarious characters to life, Esnyr surprised audiences by assembling an impressive lineup of celebrity guests for the latest episode. The release features appearances from some of the country’s biggest names in entertainment, adding a new level of excitement and scale to the digital series.