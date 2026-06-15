Esnyr brings celebrity power to hit school series

Filipino content creator Esnyr is earning widespread praise from viewers after unveiling a new installment of his popular school-themed YouTube series, a production many fans describe as rivaling mainstream film and television projects.
Known for bringing his beloved and hilarious characters to life, Esnyr surprised audiences by assembling an impressive lineup of celebrity guests for the latest episode. The release features appearances from some of the country’s biggest names in entertainment, adding a new level of excitement and scale to the digital series.
Leading the roster is comedy superstar Vice Ganda, joined by fan-favorite loveteam DonBelle, actor Enchong Dee, former Pinoy Big Brotherhousemates, and several other recognizable personalities from the entertainment industry.
The ambitious collaboration has sparked enthusiastic reactions online, with netizens applauding the creator’s ability to transform a YouTube production into a major entertainment event. Many viewers noted how the episode showcases the growing influence of digital creators, proving that online content can now attract the same star power and audience excitement traditionally associated with big-budget productions.
With its mix of comedy, nostalgia, and celebrity cameos, Esnyr’s latest release highlights how Filipino digital storytelling continues to evolve—one viral episode at a time.