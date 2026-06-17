Jade Castro explores love, memory in Ilocano BL project

At the center of the story is Jorge, portrayed by Benedix Ramos , a young man searching for purpose despite growing up with relative privilege. His life changes when Kiko, played by Justin Paul Basobas , arrives to help modernize the family restaurant through social media and delivery services. What begins as an unlikely partnership gradually develops into a meaningful connection that challenges both of them to confront their fears and hopes for the future.

Their journey takes a dramatic turn following the death of Jorge’s grandfather, Tino, a retired migrant worker whose life appears far more complicated than anyone realized. While sorting through his belongings, Jorge and Kiko discover a collection of old photographs and unsent letters that reveal a hidden love story from the 1940s.

As the young pair pieces together the mystery, they learn about Tino’s profound relationship with his closest friend, Bong—a bond shaped by an era when many loves were forced into silence. The discovery opens a window into themes of sacrifice, longing, migration, and the social barriers that separated people from the lives they truly wanted.

Co-written by Lance D. Collins , the series bridges two timelines, drawing parallels between past and present while examining how history continues to influence new generations. Through Jorge and Kiko’s growing romance, the narrative reflects on the enduring power of love and the courage required to embrace it openly.

Joining the cast are Elle Pagdilao , James Lomahan , and Manolito Gonzales , who help bring the richly layered world of the series to life.

With its blend of contemporary romance and historical drama, All the Things I Leave You promises more than a coming-of-age love story. It is a reflection on family, identity, and the truths that survive across generations—proving that some stories may remain hidden for years, but their impact never truly fades.