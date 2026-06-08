A different kind of love, a matter of pride

As Coring in the heartwarming drama about a parlor queen who steps up to raise a young boy named Nonoy, Dolphy brought to life unrequited love, personal sacrifice, and the condition of gay people during the Martial Law era. When Coring delivered his now-famous speech in the latter part of the movie — “Marunong rin akong tumawa. Marunong rin akong umiyak. Yun ngang pusa diyan, kung natatapakan umiiyak rin.”—it hit the heart, bull’s-eye.

As Markova, his recollection of the harrowing “comfort gay” experience was filled with nostalgia, pain that time could not erase, defiance, and acceptance of being a special creation. It tugged at the heartstrings and left a lasting impression.

Queen things

Danny Zialcita’s Ang T-Bird at Ako was the fourth movie that starred the longest-reigning movie queens Nora Aunor and Vilma Santos. Its predecessors were Young Love, Ikaw Ay Akin and Pinagbuklod ng Pag-ibig.

Aunor, as a lesbian lawyer falling for Santos’ straight nightclub dancer character, was one for the books. The film proved that their chemistry was electric, their movie personas fit them to a T, and their line delivery was scintillating.

Progressive

Joel Lamangan’s Pusong Mamon is the unconventional love triangle drama that had Albert Martinez, Lorna Tolentino, and Eric Quizon bringing to life the central characters Ron, Annie and Nick.

Fluffy, sweet, and grounded by the script of RJ Nuevas and the sincere performances of its lead trio, Pusong Mamon is celebrated for having the courage and grace to depict real-life experiences and heartfelt connections shared by a gay couple, as well as the dynamic bond they had with a woman friend.

Muli, based on a Palanca Award-winning screenplay and directed by Adolf Alix Jr., told the story of the enduring secret relationship that spanned four decades between Jun (Sid Lucero) and Errol (Cogie Domingo). The film was more than a romance. It explored the loneliness, limitations, and sacrifices of a relationship that could only exist in fragments, while also celebrating the fragile bond that endured despite it all.

The compelling, truth-driven performances of Lucero and Domingo made it a truly unforgettable watch.

Times three

This Generation X viewer considers himself especially lucky to have witnessed, during the pandemic era, three of the best Filipino boys’ love dramas ever produced. Two of them even received movie versions: Ivan Andrew Payawal’s Gameboys and Petersen Vargas’ Hello, Stranger. Meanwhile, everyone continues to keep their fingers crossed that JP Habac’s Gaya Sa Pelikula will finally conclude its unfinished business through a feature film adaptation.

These BL dramas showed how a different kind of love can overcome countless obstacles and ultimately emerge triumphant. They also highlighted the acting talents and immense promise of Kokoy de Santos, Elijah Canlas, Tony Labrusca, JC Alcantara, Paolo Pangilinan and Ian Pangilinan.

Happy Pride Month to all!