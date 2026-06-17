Housing aid fast-tracked after Mindanao quake

During a situation briefing led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling announced a package of support measures that includes cash assistance, modular shelter units, construction materials, shelter repair kits and loan payment relief for affected housing borrowers.

A major component of the response is the National Housing Authority’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program, which provides direct financial aid to disaster-hit households. Families whose homes were totally destroyed may receive P30,000, while those with partially damaged houses are eligible for P10,000, subject to validation and assessment by local authorities.

The NHA has begun processing assistance for the most severely affected families to help them undertake immediate repairs and rebuild damaged homes.

“The President’s directive is clear. Our fellow Filipinos must immediately feel the government’s support as they recover from the effects of the earthquake. At DHSUD, we are focused on providing urgent assistance to address their housing needs and help them start over,” Aliling said.

The housing chief noted that the department has instructed its shelter agencies to coordinate closely with local government units to speed up beneficiary identification and the delivery of assistance.

“Together with our key shelter agencies, DHSUD continues to coordinate with affected communities so that we can immediately deliver the support they need to recover and rebuild their lives,” he added.

Aliling joined President Marcos during an inspection of earthquake-hit areas in Sarangani Province and Region 12, where national and local officials assessed damage to homes, infrastructure and public facilities as part of ongoing recovery efforts.