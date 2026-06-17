DHSUD rolls out housing aid for Mindanao quake victims

During a situation briefing with local government and Cabinet officials on Monday, DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling presented the Department's immediate response measures, including the deployment of modular shelter units, distribution of shelter repair materials, housing loan payment relief for affected borrowers, and the provision of construction materials for families with partially and totally damaged homes.

A key component of the government's housing response is the National Housing Authority's (NHA) Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), which provides direct financial assistance to families whose homes were damaged by calamities.

Under the program, families whose houses were totally damaged may receive P30,000, while those with partially damaged homes are eligible for P10,000, subject to validation and endorsement by local government units and disaster assessment authorities.

The NHA has started processing cash assistance for the most affected households to help families undertake immediate shelter repairs and recovery efforts.

Aliling said the Department is prioritizing families whose homes sustained severe damage as part of the government's broader recovery efforts.

“Ang direktiba ng Pangulo ay malinaw. Kailangang maramdaman agad ng ating mga kababayan ang tulong ng pamahalaan habang sila ay bumabangon mula sa epekto ng lindol. Sa DHSUD, nakatutok tayo sa pagbibigay ng agarang suporta upang matugunan ang kanilang pangangailangan sa pabahay at matulungan silang makapagsimulang muli,” Aliling said.

He added that the Department has instructed its shelter agencies to work closely with local government units to fast-track the identification of beneficiaries and the delivery of assistance.

“Ang DHSUD, katuwang ang aming KSAs, ay patuloy na nakikipag-ugnayan sa mga apektadong komunidad para agaran nating maihatid ang kinakailangan upang muli silang makabangon,” he added.

Aliling joined President Marcos during Monday's inspection of affected areas in Sarangani Province and Region 12, where national government officials assessed the impact of the powerful earthquake on families, public infrastructure, and local communities.