House bill proposes telecom discounts for Filipino students

Through House Bill No. 9859, De Lima proposed discounts on prepaid load, mobile plans, and internet services used by students in primary, secondary, and tertiary education.

The lawmaker said the rising cost of digital connectivity has become an additional financial burden for Filipino families already struggling with increasing prices of basic goods.

“In the Philippines, the deepening digital divide exacerbates deep-rooted injustices in the education sector that leave students from underprivileged families and communities behind as they struggle to keep up with various learning expenses not covered by existing public education, scholarship, and learning subsidy programs,” she said.

De Lima stressed that internet and mobile connectivity have become essential learning tools, giving students access to educational resources, online platforms, and digital activities necessary for their studies.

She noted that the proposal adopts provisions of Senate Bill No. 126, or the Student Discount Para sa Load Act, filed by Sen. Bam Aquino.

Under the proposed measure, the National Telecommunications Commission and the Department of Information and Communications Technology would be tasked with ensuring compliance by telecommunications companies.

“We offer our full support for Sen. Bam Aquino to pass this measure that would be a big help to all students. Every peso that can be saved for their education lessens the concern and burden for them and their families,” De Lima said.

“Let us provide Filipino students, our future leaders, with all the help they rightfully deserve,” she added.

A 2025 study by the DICT found that more than 70 percent of schools nationwide already have internet connectivity. However, around 12,000 educational institutions still lack adequate access to digital platforms.

Meanwhile, a Department of Education report released the same year showed that millions of students in Cotabato, Palawan, Sulu, Zamboanga del Sur, and Negros Oriental continue to study without electricity, much less reliable internet access.

While the government has rolled out programs to improve digital connectivity in schools, De Lima said many Filipino students continue to face significant barriers to online learning.