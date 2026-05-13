Chamber approves college subsidies’ expansion covering fees

The measure aims to refine the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) to reach students who face significant barriers to finishing their degrees despite tuition-free schooling.

“This measure ensures that the promise of free and equitable tertiary education truly reaches the poorest Filipino families,” Legarda said.

The lady senator, who serves as the co-chairperson of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), said the commission’s findings revealed “stark gaps” in current student assistance programs.

She cited that many learners still drop out due to the rising costs of food, transportation and housing.

Under the bill, priority for subsidies will be strictly aligned with household income. Beneficiaries will include students from 4Ps households, persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples, solo parents and their dependents, and those living in geographically isolated areas.

The measure also expands the scope of the TES. Beyond tuition support for private institutions, the subsidy can now be used for books, supplies, transportation, laptops, and room and board.

In a first for the program, the bill also covers clinical internship and related learning experience fees for students in nursing and allied health programs.

Legarda stressed that the bill guarantees that support will be inflation-adjusted and requires stricter accountability for the use of public funds.

“Education should not just be free; it must be meaningful and yield real opportunities, from enrollment to graduation and employment,” Legarda said. “This measure is for our students, especially the poorest, who now know that the government stands behind their dreams.”

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for concurrence before it can be sent to the President for signature.